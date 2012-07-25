July 25 Specialty chemicals maker TPC Group Inc is in exclusive discussions to go private for about $600 million, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

TPC, which makes chemicals used in manufacturing tires, plastics, and detergents, will get about $40 per share in the deal, Bloomberg said. The transaction is likely to take place in a few weeks, the agency said.

TPC Group was not immediately available for comment.

Shares of TPC closed at $38.97 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Hezron Selvi)