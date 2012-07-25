Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
July 25 Specialty chemicals maker TPC Group Inc is in exclusive discussions to go private for about $600 million, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
TPC, which makes chemicals used in manufacturing tires, plastics, and detergents, will get about $40 per share in the deal, Bloomberg said. The transaction is likely to take place in a few weeks, the agency said.
TPC Group was not immediately available for comment.
Shares of TPC closed at $38.97 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Hezron Selvi)
BRUSSELS, Feb 23 EU antitrust regulators are set to approve German engineering group Siemens' $4.5 billion bid for U.S. software company Mentor Graphics without demanding concessions, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
* Tennant company announces agreement with Ambienta to acquire IPC group