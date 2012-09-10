Sept 10 Chemicals maker TPC Group Inc
urged shareholders to vote in favor of the $627 million buyout
of the company by two private equity firms, even as a few top
shareholders continue to oppose the proposal, calling it
inadequate.
TPC said a special committee formed early this year,
including representatives of shareholders QVT Fund LP,
Quintessence Fund LP and One East Capital, evaluated nine other
offers before settling on the $40-per-share deal with First
Reserve Corp and SK Capital Partners.
The deal is "fair to and in the best interests of TPC Group
and stockholders", the company said in a preliminary proxy
statement filed on Monday.
Reuters last week reported TPC's plans to file a proxy
statement to address investor concerns regarding inadequate
information about the proposed sale.
QVT Fund LP, Quintessence Fund LP and One East Capital, who
collectively hold a 21 percent stake, have committed to vote in
favor of the deal, TPC said.
Sandell Asset Management, TPC's third-largest shareholder,
last week called the deal "grossly undervalued" and called on
other shareholders to vote against it.
Eric Mintz, portfolio manager at another top shareholder
Eagle Asset Management, told Reuters last week that he would not
settle for an offer below $50 per share.
TPC shares, which have risen since 5 percent since the deal
was announced late last month, closed at $42.34 on Friday on the
Nasdaq.