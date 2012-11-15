Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Nov 15 Chemical maker Innospec Inc raised its bid for peer TPC Group Inc, aiming to fend off a rival offer from private equity firms First Reserve Corp and SK Capital Partners.
Innospec raised its bid to $47.50 per share in cash, from its earlier proposal of $44.00 to $46.00 per share.
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
MILAN, Feb 24 Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo abandoned plans to join forces with the country's largest insurer Assicurazioni Generali on Friday, saying a tie-up would not create value for its shareholders.
* Regency Centers stockholders approve proposed merger with Equity One