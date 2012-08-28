Aug 28 Sandell Asset Management, one of TPC Group Inc's top shareholders, said it would vote against the chemical company's $627.2 million deal to go private, calling it "grossly" undervalued.

TPC, which produces butadiene used in making synthetic rubber for tires and other automotive products, agreed to be bought by private equity firms First Reserve Corp and SK Capital Partners on Monday.

The company's shares were up 1.5 percent at $40.37 on the Nasdaq on Monday - higher than the offer price of $40.

TPC "merits a higher valuation," Oppenheimer analyst Edward Yang said in a note.

The next twelve-month value for TPCG is closer to $55 to $57 per share, Sandell Asset Management Chief Executive Tom Sandell said in a letter to TPC's board.

Sandell Asset Management, which holds about 6 percent of TPC's shares, asked the company to "follow its peers and restructure itself as a master limited partnership." MLPs have gained popularity, given low tax costs.