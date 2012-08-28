Aug 28 Sandell Asset Management, one of TPC
Group Inc's top shareholders, said it would vote
against the chemical company's $627.2 million deal to go
private, calling it "grossly" undervalued.
TPC, which produces butadiene used in making synthetic
rubber for tires and other automotive products, agreed to be
bought by private equity firms First Reserve Corp and SK Capital
Partners on Monday.
The company's shares were up 1.5 percent at $40.37 on the
Nasdaq on Monday - higher than the offer price of $40.
TPC "merits a higher valuation," Oppenheimer analyst Edward
Yang said in a note.
The next twelve-month value for TPCG is closer to $55 to $57
per share, Sandell Asset Management Chief Executive Tom Sandell
said in a letter to TPC's board.
Sandell Asset Management, which holds about 6 percent of
TPC's shares, asked the company to "follow its peers and
restructure itself as a master limited partnership." MLPs have
gained popularity, given low tax costs.