By Swetha Gopinath
Sept 5 Chemicals maker TPC Group Inc
plans to win over shareholders opposed to the company's $627
million sale to two private equity firms, even as other bids are
expected.
TPC's stock has been trading above the $40 per-share price
offered by First Reserve Corp and SK Capital Partners ever since
the deal was announced last week, and touched a three-month high
of $42.18 on Wednesday.
Two top-10 shareholders, Sandell Asset Management and Eagle
Asset Management, say they will vote against the deal.
TPC has maintained that the transaction is in the best
interest of its shareholders, although it has released little
detail on the structure of the deal or how the company would be
managed under new ownership.
TPC's main product is butadiene, used in making synthetic
rubber for tires and other automotive products, but its business
has come under pressure this year as prices for the product have
fallen sharply because of weak demand.
The deal, if it goes through, would be the culmination of a
nine-month review of the company's strategic
options.
Investors have complained that they have not been given
enough information about the proposed sale, an issue TPC plans
to address in a proxy statement in the coming days.
"The company, in its proxy statement, will outline the
benefits of the transaction and further discuss the
comprehensive process the special committee conducted over the
last nine months," a source close to the deal told Reuters.
Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, the seventh-largest
TPC shareholder as of June according to Thomson Reuters data, is
among those seeking more information.
"Based on current information we are not enthusiastic about
the transaction and question whether it is the best path for
shareholders, but (we) still have not made a final decision,"
said Chris Wallis, chief executive of Vaughan Nelson.
TPC, First Reserve and SK Capital declined to comment on
whether a higher bid would be considered.
However, a person familiar with the situation said multiple
bids were likely for TPC, adding that private equity firm Golden
Gate Capital and holding company NewMarket Corp
expressed interest in TPC when it was looking to sell itself.
Eagle Asset portfolio manager Eric Mintz said he would not
settle for an offer below $50 per share. "This (current offer)
reeks of being an opportunistic bid and not at all in the best
interests of the shareholders," he told Reuters.
In the options market, the largest open interest is on
contracts that can be exercised at $45.
Sandell has been the most vocal opponent of the deal so far,
and issued a statement saying the offer was "grossly"
undervalued.
TPC shares have risen 80 percent this year but the offer was
just 1 percent above the closing price the day before the deal
was announced last Monday.
The stock had already risen 20 percent since July 25 after
Bloomberg reported that the company was in discussions to go
private.
TPC was forced to write down the value of its inventory in
the second quarter, although some analysts see the slump in its
business as a short-term problem.
"Butadiene is a very volatile commodity. They (TPC
management) are taking advantage of the drop in price to pass
off this deal," Eagle Asset's Mintz said.