BRIEF-IDT to acquire Gigpeak for $3.08 per share
* Says boards of directors of both Gigpeak and IDT have unanimously approved terms of merger agreement
Dec 3 Innospec Inc withdrew its offer of about $745 million for chemical maker TPC Group Inc, saying it was in the best interests of its shareholders.
"We are unable to conclude a deal structure in a manner where we are totally satisfied with the value creation for our shareholders," Innospec Chief Executive Patrick Williams said.
TPC Group shares fell 6 percent before the bell, while Innospec shares were unchanged.
* Says boards of directors of both Gigpeak and IDT have unanimously approved terms of merger agreement
Feb 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
BERLIN, Feb 13 Germany will move forward this week with plans to set up a joint fleet of Lockheed Martin Corp C-130J transport planes with France and join a Netherlands-led fleet of Airbus A330 tanker planes, defence ministry sources said on Monday.