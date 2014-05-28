May 28 (Reuters) -
* dr. B. R. Shetty to acquire travelex
* B. R. Shetty to acquire travelex holdings limited from
funds advised by Apax Partners, Lloyd Dorfman and other
shareholders
* Peter Jackson, chief executive officer of Travelex,
together with existing management team, will continue to lead
company
* Following completion of transaction Lloyd Dorfman will be
founder and president of Travelex and remain a shareholder
* Standard Chartered Bank and Evercore (financial advisers
to dr shetty), Mena Financial Partners (advisers to dr shetty on
financing matters), Linklaters (legal advisers to dr shetty).
* Commercial terms of proposed transaction are confidential
* Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Cazenove and Smith Square
Partners (financial advisers to Travelex), Bank of America
Merrill lynch and Barclays (financial advisers to Apax partners)
