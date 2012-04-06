UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
TOKYO, April 6 U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital LP is bidding to buy failed Japanese memory chip maker Elpida with China's Hony Capital, a source familiar with the matter said.
The two firms will participate in the second round of bidding for Elpida, which is due to close on April 27, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the information is not public. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Edmund Klamann)
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
* Planet to acquire terra bella from Google, sign multi-year data contract
* IBM closes acquisition of Agile 3 Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: