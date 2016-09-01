HONG KONG, Sept 1 Global buyout firm TPG Capital Management is seeking to raise more than $4 billion for a new Asia-focused fund, in what would be its biggest for the region, people familiar with the plans told Reuters.

The new fund will be one fifth bigger than its last such fund, TPG Asia VI, which raised $3.3 billion in 2014, and reflects growing investment opportunities in the region.

Total capital available for investment could reach about $6 billion when co-investment commitments from limited partners - the pension funds and institutional investors who will invest in the fund - are included, one of the people said.

TPG declined to comment. Sources declined to be identified as the fund raising plans were confidential.

