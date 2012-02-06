* TPG says about 40 pct of 10 bln in yuan funds raised
* Says 90 pct raised from private capital
* Aims to raise less from state investors due to tax
benefits
(Adds analyst comments, other details)
By Stephen Aldred and Samuel Shen
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI Feb 6 TPG Capital LP
said on Monday it has raised about 4 billion yuan ($635
million) in two local-currency funds in China from mainly
private investors, placing the U.S. firm ahead of some of its
global rivals in China's nascent private equity industry.
The first closing was announced, however, 17 months after
the two funds were launched, and represents 40 percent of TPG's
fundraising target, underlining the tight climate for
fundraising in China.
Global buyout firms Blackstone Group LP, Carlyle
Group as well as investment banks such as Goldman Sachs
Group Inc and Morgan Stanley, have all launched
yuan funds since 2009, hoping the funds will allow them to
invest more quickly in a highly competitive market for deals.
But fundraising has become increasingly difficult due to
competition, a limited investor base and a tough economic
environment.
"The global economic uncertainty, the domestic monetary
tightening and the government's real estate curbs have all
impacted investor confidence and their willingness to invest,"
TPG Partner and Greater China Co-Chairman Sing Wang told
reporters in Shanghai.
Global funds have also found it tougher to raise capital
than local funds, partly because they are using Western models
with longer investment periods than their domestic peers.
Investors in international funds commit an agreed amount to
the fund for up to 10 years, and the money can be called for
investment at any time during the investment period. China's
homegrown funds often have lifespans as short as five years.
Blackstone, the first foreign private equity firm to launch
a local-currency fund for China, had raised just over half of
its target of 5 billion yuan late last year, while Carlyle had
raised 3.2 billion of its 5 billion yuan target by mid last
year.
"The market is no longer abuzz with enthusiasm, but in terms
of investment, it could be good timing," Wang said.
SHRINKING INVESTOR BASE
According to fund consultancy ChinaVenture, 1,084
yuan-denominated private equity and venture capital funds were
launched in China over the past three years, but the country's
investor base has been shrinking over the past six months.
Local governments, which typically provide seed capital for
new funds, are struggling to manage more than 10 trillion yuan
($1.57 trillion) worth of debt accumulated in the last few
years.
Investors are also becoming cautious toward private equity
investments as the stock market weakness makes exits difficult
and greatly lowers expected returns on such investments.
U.S. firm TPG is alone in raising two funds, both for 5
billion yuan, in Shanghai and western Chongqing.
"TPG is one of those global PE firms that have the
longest-term commitment to the China market, and has been
aggressively expanding its local teams," said Yuan Mingliang,
head of clients coverage at law firm King & Wood in Shanghai.
"Its proven investment track records in Greater China has
greatly helped its local fundraising," he added.
TPG has been in China for 18 years, and has invested in
companies including China International Capital Corp, auto
dealer China Grand Auto and Shenzhen Development Bank
.
The bulk of the money TPG has raised is commitments from
private investors rather than government-linked entities, a
strategy the firm believes will make the rest of its fundraising
easier, and which is in line with Beijing's policy of
encouraging private capital investment.
"I'm particularly pleased that 90 percent of the funds
raised have come from private capital," TPG's Wang said, adding
that TPG aimed to raise more than half of the target from such
investors, including high net-worth individuals and private
entrepreneurs.
Such a structure would boost returns on TPG's China funds
through their tax treatment, and when they exit portfolio
companies through initial public offerings, Wang said.
According to industry insiders, private equity funds with
more than 50 percent of committed capital from state-owned
enterprises face potential risks of having to transfer 10
percent of their holdings in a company to the national pension
fund after that company conducts an IPO.
In terms of investment, TPG will focus on sectors such as
consumer and pharmaceuticals, and will also seek to participate
in restructuring of state-owned enterprises.
Wang said TPG would seek to raise money from institutions
including insurers, China's national pension funds and even the
sovereign wealth fund.
"We hope the structure of our funds will meet their criteria
and win their recognition," Wang said.
($1 = 6.3028 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Chris Lewis and Muralikumar Anantharaman)