UPDATE 2-PR software maker Cision to go public in deal with blank-check firm
* PE firm GTCR to retain Cision stake (Adds details, background)
TORONTO, March 24 The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board said on Monday that it had acquired an additional 23.6 percent stake in Transportadora de Gas del Perú from Tecpetrol International SA and would become the Peruvian pipeline company's largest shareholder.
The CPPIB said it also expected to buy a 2.4 percent interest in the company from pipeline operator Enagás Internacional and 0.4 percent from Peruvian investor Corporación Financiera de Inversiones.
The CPPIB announced a deal for a 10.4 percent stake in TgP in January. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* PE firm GTCR to retain Cision stake (Adds details, background)
* Blackstone announces acquisition of The Windsor Atlantica hotel in Rio De Janeiro
* Emblem sees significant rise in patient acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: