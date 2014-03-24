TORONTO, March 24 The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board said on Monday that it had acquired an additional 23.6 percent stake in Transportadora de Gas del Perú from Tecpetrol International SA and would become the Peruvian pipeline company's largest shareholder.

The CPPIB said it also expected to buy a 2.4 percent interest in the company from pipeline operator Enagás Internacional and 0.4 percent from Peruvian investor Corporación Financiera de Inversiones.

The CPPIB announced a deal for a 10.4 percent stake in TgP in January. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)