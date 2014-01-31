TORONTO Jan 31 The Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board (CPPIB) said on Friday it will buy a 10.4
percent stake in Transportadora de Gas del Perú (TgP) from
Peruvian engineering and construction firm Graña y Montero, for
about $200 million.
TgP is the largest transporter of natural gas and natural
gas liquids in Peru, Toronto-based CPPIB said. Its customers
include the largest power generators, natural gas distributors
and industrial companies in the country.
"TgP fits well with our infrastructure portfolio and
represents our first infrastructure investment in Peru," said
André Bourbonnais, the head of private investments at the
pension fund manager in a statement.