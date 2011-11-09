HONG KONG Nov 9 James Coulter, a co-founder of
TPG Capital LP , said that private equity funds should
wait for the valuation of Facebook to drop before investing in
the social media company.
"When an area is hot, you can invest in it early, but you
better get out before it crashes," Coulter told the AVCJ private
equity conference here on Wednesday.
"So private equity should not be investing in Facebook at a
$100 billion," Coulter said, referring to some estimates of
Facebook's current market value. "But once it crashes, and it
will, you can find strategies to invest in lower valuations."
Coulter mentioned digital media as among the 48 hot themes
that TPG has identified for investments globally.
(Reporting by Stephen Aldred and Denny Thomas; Editing by
Michael Flaherty and Chris Lewis)