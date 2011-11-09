HONG KONG Nov 9 James Coulter, a co-founder of TPG Capital LP , said that private equity funds should wait for the valuation of Facebook to drop before investing in the social media company.

"When an area is hot, you can invest in it early, but you better get out before it crashes," Coulter told the AVCJ private equity conference here on Wednesday.

"So private equity should not be investing in Facebook at a $100 billion," Coulter said, referring to some estimates of Facebook's current market value. "But once it crashes, and it will, you can find strategies to invest in lower valuations."

Coulter mentioned digital media as among the 48 hot themes that TPG has identified for investments globally. (Reporting by Stephen Aldred and Denny Thomas; Editing by Michael Flaherty and Chris Lewis)