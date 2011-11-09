* TPG has quietly acquired about 100 U.S. loan portfolios
* Sees further price declines in U.S. real estate
* China's savings offer opportunities for private equity
(Adds details)
By Stephen Aldred and Denny Thomas
HONG KONG, Nov 9 James Coulter, a co-founder of
TPG Capital LP , said private equity funds should wait
for the valuation of Facebook to drop before investing in the
social media company.
"When an area is hot, you can invest in it early, but you
better get out before it crashes," Coulter told the AVCJ private
equity conference here on Wednesday.
"So private equity should not be investing in Facebook at a
$100 billion," Coulter said, referring to some estimates of
Facebook's current market value. "But once it crashes, and it
will, you can find strategies to invest in lower valuations."
Coulter mentioned digital media as among the 48 hot themes
that TPG has identified for investments globally.
Other themes that Coulter touched upon during the key note
address included the U.S. residential mortgage market and the
China's savings industry.
"We think prices are going down further (in residential real
estate in the United States). But today there is almost $200
billion in non-performing loans on banks books in the U.S., and
they are getting ready to sell," he added.
He said TPG had "quietly" acquired about 100 portfolios over
the past couple of years consisting of 10,000 small loans.
"Right now ... I can tell you, there are several billion
plus portfolios coming to the market," he said.
He said China's savers were sitting on too much cash and the
asset management industry should benefit by developing the right
products.
"This is a country of savers ... and way too much of it is
in cash," Coulter said. He estimated about 67 percent of savings
to be sitting in cash.
"This industry will find a way to come up with products that
are interesting to these savers," he added. "If you look around
the world, some of the largest fortunes created are in the asset
management area. And in China, this is going to be an
extraordinarily important area in the next couple of years."
(Editing by Michael Flaherty and Chris Lewis)