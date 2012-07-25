UPDATE 4-CIBC vows "disciplined" approach to PrivateBancorp bid
* Previous shareholder vote on deal was delayed in December (Adds comment by shareholders, chief financial officer)
HONG KONG, July 26 U.S. buyouts fund TPG Capital has acquired China speciality packaging company HCP Holdings Inc from members of the founding Chen family for about $500 million, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The two firms confirmed the deal -- a rare example of an acquisition of a family-run business in China -- in a joint statement posted on the website of Shanghai-headquartered HCP Holdings on Thursday, without giving a value.
The sale means TPG acquires all of HCP, the source said. A family-run firm for over 50 years, HCP designs and makes luxury packaging for cosmetics, skincare and fragrance industries. Its clients include L'Oreal SA and Shiseido. (Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Gary Hill)
* Concerns pension treatment could eat into capital (Updates with reversal in share gains)
Feb 23 Activist investment fund Engaged Capital LLC on Thursday nominated five members for election to Rent-A-Center Inc's board, stepping up its efforts to push the furniture retailer to sell itself.