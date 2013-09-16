BRIEF-Shawbrook Group rejects revised proposal on possible offer for Shawbrook
* Lindsey Mcmurray has not been, and will not be, involved in board's consideration of any proposal made by consortium
MUMBAI, Sept 16 TPG Growth, a unit of U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital has invested 1.45 billion rupees ($22.9 million) in Sutures India Pvt Ltd, a privately held medical consumables firm, it said on Monday.
Bangalore-based Sutures manufactures and supplies surgical sutures, meshes, tapes and gloves to hospitals in India. It also exports to countries in Asia, Europe, Africa and South America.
TPG did not disclose how much stake it would take in Sutures India.
TPG Growth, which manages assets worth $3.5 billion globally, has focused on the healthcare, financial services, consumer and retail sectors in India. ($1 = 63.39 rupees) (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
MILAN, March 7 Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo said it had agreed to sell its 50 percent share in mutual fund platform Allfunds Bank to private equity Hellman & Friedman and Singapore sovereign fund GIC for around 900 million euros in cash ($953 million).
LONDON, March 7 A recent surge in North Sea deals, driven by private equity money, will inspire other investors to spend more in the ageing basin where gross revenue has turned positive for the first time in five years, Britain's oil lobby said.