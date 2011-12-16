* NZ's MediaWorks and Australia's Nine both see lender banks
selling leveraged debt
* TPG now holds around 20 pct of MediaWorks senior debt -
source
* TPG led debt for equity recap of Alinta Energy in 2010
(Adds details)
By Sonali Paul and Stephen Aldred
MELBOURNE, Dec 16 Private equity fund TPG
Capital has bought NZ$70 million ($53 million) of the
debt of New Zealand media company MediaWorks from Commonwealth
Bank of Australia (CBA), according to a source familiar with the
matter.
MediaWorks, like Nine Entertainment in Australia, was
acquired by a private equity fund at the height of the buyouts
boom using leveraged debt.
CBA's NZ$70 million in MediaWorks was part of the leveraged
buyout facilities that Australian private equity firm Ironbridge
Capital used to buy MediaWorks for around NZ$800 million in
2007.
Both Nine and MediaWorks were subsequently hit by falling
advertising revenues, have had their debt restructured and have
seen original bank lenders selling their debt.
In recent weeks, banks, including CBA, have sold increasing
amounts of Nine Entertainment debt to hedge funds, causing owner
CVC Asia Pacific to cancel two restructuring proposals
in less than a week.
TPG, which last year led the debt-for-equity
recapitalisation of ailing utility Alinta Energy, now holds
around 20 percent of the senior loans of MediaWorks, according
to the source.
Australian print publication AFR earlier reported the TPG
acquisition of debt.
TPG declined comment. CBA was not immediately available for
comment.
MediaWorks, which has free-to-air television channels and a
radio network, previously went through a debt restructuring in
2010 which saw Goldman Sachs swap out its debt in the
company for an equity stake, according to media reports at the
time.
Original lenders to the NZ$555 million facilities backing
the Ironbridge buyout in 2007 included Bank of Scotland
International, the then ABN AMRO Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland
, Bank of New Zealand, Rabobank and
Westpac Banking Corp, according to Thomson Reuters LPC.
($1 = 1.328 New Zealand Dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul and Stephen Aldred; Editing by Ken
Wills)