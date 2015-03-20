March 20 Private investment firm TPG appointed Zubin Irani a managing director in its Asia-Pacific operations group.

Irani will focus on building the firm's operations capability and help performance improvement and talent management in the region.

Most recently, Irani was with United Technologies Corp , where he was India head and president of building and industrial systems.

He will relocate to Singapore from New Delhi. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)