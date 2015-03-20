BRIEF-ASA board chairman Thorsen bought 25,000 shares in Solon Eiendom at NOK 20.2 a share
* ASA chairman of board Simen Thorsen has today bought 25,000 shares in Solon Eiendom ASA at NOK 20.222 per share
March 20 Private investment firm TPG appointed Zubin Irani a managing director in its Asia-Pacific operations group.
Irani will focus on building the firm's operations capability and help performance improvement and talent management in the region.
Most recently, Irani was with United Technologies Corp , where he was India head and president of building and industrial systems.
He will relocate to Singapore from New Delhi. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
NEW YORK, April 5 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, on Wednesday said it would nominate Cisco Systems Inc chief executive Charles Robbins to serve on its board of directors.
BRASILIA, April 5 Drivers, users and even the speaker of Brazil's lower house of Congress on Wednesday spoke out against legislation that seeks to force significant changes to the business model of the Uber ride service in Latin America's biggest country.