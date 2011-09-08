* Northstar's third fund for $750 mln oversubscribed-source
* TPG moves to bring Northstar under its umbrella of
funds-source
* TPG's Ashish Shastry to become Northstar partner-source
* Spokeswoman for TPG declines comment, Northstar not
reachable
HONG KONG, Sept 8 TPG Capital has taken a direct
stake in Indonesia buyout fund Northstar Pacific, a source said,
in a move that strengthens the U.S. buyout firm's foothold in
southeast Asia.
No financial details were disclosed but the deal
underlines growing private equity interest in the emerging
economies of the region.
TPG has invested in Northstar funds as a limited partner
since 2006 and since then the Indonesian firm has grown in scale
through its relationship with the U.S. buyout firm, and as
economic reforms have taken effect in the country.
TPG and Northstar have a long history of investing together
in Indonesia. That has given TPG a headstart on investing in a
country where local relationships with cash-rich family
conglomerates are often key to winning deals.
Northstar closed its second Indonesia-focused fund on $235
million in March 2010, according to data provider Preqin, but a
third fund has already been oversubscribed above $750 million,
according to a second source.
TPG has invested in all three of Northstar's funds as a
limited partner, but has now moved to bring the Indonesian
company under its umbrella of funds, taking around 10 to 20
percent of Northstar's fund management company through a share
swap, the first source said.
The sources declined to be identified as the matter was
private. Northstar and TPG did not return calls requesting
comment.
Northstar will hold less than 5 percent of TPG, said the
first source.
The Financial Times reported TPG's plans for a stake in
Northstar earlier on Thursday.
TPG and Northstar combined to buy a controlling stake in
Indonesia's Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Negara in 2007.
Patrick Walujo and Glenn Sugita, the founders of Northstar,
have close ties with Tim Dattels, a senior partner of TPG, from
his days at Goldman Sachs in Hong Kong in the 1990s.
Ashish Shastry, TPG's Singapore partner, will join Northstar
and serve as a bridge to TPG, the first source said.
Walujo and Sugita will become senior advisers to TPG.
(Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Anshuman Daga)