BRIEF-Arctic Cat says court rules in favor of the company
* Court rules in favor of Arctic Cat in patent litigation brought by Bombardier Recreational Products
March 13 TPG Capital Management LP is planning to launch its first real estate fund with a target of at least $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, as the private equity firm looks to join its rivals in pursuing real estate deals.
The company expects to start raising money for the fund in the second half of 2013, the Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.
If TPG raises that amount, it would be the second-largest initial property fund ever, trailing only the $1.6 billion that Lehman Brothers raised in 2001 with its first fund, the Journal said.
Rivals Blackstone Group LP, Carlyle Group LP and KKR & Co LP already have funds to tap into the real estate market. Blackstone has more than $54 billion of property assets under management.
TPG officials acknowledged plans to raise a fund, but declined to discuss specifics or timing, the Journal said.
A company spokesman declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
* Court rules in favor of Arctic Cat in patent litigation brought by Bombardier Recreational Products
* Says Owens Corning reports death of former chairman and chief executive officer William Boeschenstein Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 28 Gold held steady on Tuesday, after falling from 3-1/2-month highs in the previous session, as investors awaited a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump later in the day for more clarity on his economic policy. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,252.15 per ounce at 0044 GMT. The metal hit its highest since Nov. 11 at $1,263.80 in the previous session. * U.S. gold futures fell 0.5 percent to $1,252.70. * Investors are look