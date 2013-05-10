BRIEF-Polaris Industries CEO Scott Wine's FY 2016 total compensation $5.46 Mln
* CEO Scott Wine's fy 2016 total compensation $5.46 million versus $7.11 million in fy 2015 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2ndW8MA Further company coverage:
MUMBAI May 10 U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital raised about $300 million by selling its roughly 10 percent stake in Indian commercial vehicle financier Shriram Transport Finance Co Ltd to India's Piramal Group, generating a near seven times return on a 2006 investment.
Piramal Enterprises said it bought a 10 percent stake in Shriram Transport through a block deal for about 16.52 billion Indian rupees ($305.21 million), or 723 per share.
Ajay Piramal, chairman of Piramal Enterprises, told reporters the stake was bought from TPG.
TPG, which manages about $55 billion globally, invested a little more than $100 million in Shriram Transport's parent company, Shriram Group, in 2005. A year later it took a 20 percent stake in Shriram Transport against its investment in Shriram Group, valued at 113 rupees per share, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.
TPG declined to comment.
In February, TPG sold half its stake in Shriram Transport to a clutch of institutional investors and raised about $305 million..
Piramal is primarily engaged in the pharmaceutical industry and has interests in financial services and manages a property fund.
Shares in Shriram Transport were up as much as 5.7 percent, to 776.50 rupees, after the deal.
UBS advised Piramal on the deal.
($1 = 54.1275 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund Inc reports 5.07 percent passive stake in Trade Desk Inc as of February 28 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2ndVhM3 Further company coverage:
* Toscafund Asset Management held 4.53 percent of the Genoa-based bank as of March 3, down from 5.12 percent as of Feb. 18 - regulatory filing