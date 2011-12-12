TOKYO Dec 12 Private equity firm TPG
Capital LP is in talks with Japan's Takefuji about a
possible injection of funds, two people with direct knowledge of
the matter said.
A Japanese court in October approved a rehabilitation plan
for Takefuji that allowed A&P Financial to invest in it, but the
Korean firm has so far failed to inject any money, the sources
said.
They spoke on condition of anonymity because the information
is not public.
Takefuji could in theory face liquidation if it does not
obtain new cash. A&P had planned to inject 28.2 billion yen
($363 million)..
TPG and the administrator for Takefuji TPG both declined to
comment.
Takefuji said on Nov. 30 that it would move back the planned
date for splitting the company into two by one month to Dec. 31,
raising speculation that the restructuring plan was not
progressing as scheduled.
Takefuji and other players in the industry, which offers
unsecured loans to individuals and small business owners, are
struggling to survive after Japanese courts in 2006 ruled that
they had charged too much interest and had to repay borrowers.
($1 = 77.6200 Japanese yen)
