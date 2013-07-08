By Sebastian Sadr-Salek, Anjuli Davies and Claire Ruckin
LONDON, July 8 U.S. private equity firm TPG is
to buy global educational publisher TSL Education from
Charterhouse, TSL said on Monday, and aims to grow digital sales
to TSL's online network of customers - 52 million teachers.
Large educational publishers are on the lookout for smaller
digital acquisitions as younger consumers in particular switch
to digital content from print. The last such deal on the scale
of TSL was Pearson's takeover of online educational services
provider EmbanetCompass in October for $650 million.
Buyout firms typically buy companies to grow or restructure
with the aim of selling or listing them after a few years.
TSL did not disclose terms but two sources familiar with the
deal said it valued TSL, which owns the Times Educational
Supplement and also organises conferences and exhibitions for
the education sector, at about 400 million pounds ($600
million).
TPG will raise 250 million pounds of debt, underwritten by
Goldman Sachs and Jefferies, to help pay for TSL: 170 million of
senior leveraged loans, 60 million pounds of second lien loans
and a 20 million pound revolving credit facility, bankers said.
Banks will start selling the debt to institutional investors
on Monday and will showcase the debt on Wednesday, they said.
"TPG's global presence and extensive online experience fit
well with the Company's ambitions and we anticipate accelerating
growth through further investments in TSL's digital
capabilities," TPG Managing Partner Karl Peterson said.
European private equity firm Charterhouse has owned TSL
since 2007 and appointed Goldman Sachs to find buyers for it in
December 2012, one of the sources said. The TPG deal marks the
third change of ownership in less than a decade for TSL - bought
by Exponent Private Equity in 2005 from News International.
Education publishing is one of the largest sectors of the
publishing industry. Nearly 85 percent of Pearson's operating
profit in 2012 came from education, and half its total sales are
now from digital, software and education services.
The acquisition, which is expected to close in the third
quarter of 2013, was spearheaded by Peterson, who was formerly
chief executive of Hotwire, a discount travel wesbite.