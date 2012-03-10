March 9 Private equity group TPG Capital
is exploring the sale of Iasis Healthcare Corp
and enlisted Bank of America Corp to search
for buyers, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the
matter.
TPG, which has investments in variety of industries
including technology, financial services and retail, is looking
at a valuation of about $2.4 billion, the report said.
The U.S.-based private equity firm founded in 1992, may sell
the company to another private equity firm as few industry
competitors have expressed interest, the sources told Bloomberg.
Iasis, acquired by TPG in 2004, operates hospitals in
Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Louisiana, Nevada, Texas and Utah.
Officials at neither Iasis Healthcare or TPG Capital could
be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore)