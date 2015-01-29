Jan 28 The private equity firm TPG Capital LP
has sued former spokesman Adam Levine, accusing him of taking
confidential documents and distributing them to the New York
Times and other media after being denied a promotion to a
partnership position.
In a complaint filed on Wednesday with the U.S. District
Court in Fort Worth, Texas, TPG said Levine has held onto his
firm-owned laptop and Blackberry even after being fired on Dec.
31 and is attempting to "extort millions of dollars" before
returning them.
TPG said Levine was let go following his "escalating series
of threats" against the Fort Worth-based firm founded by David
Bonderman. Among them, the former spokesman allegedly called
himself a "weapon of mass destruction" who could plant damaging
stories and "bring TPG down in 10 days."
Levine joined TPG in 2008 and was managing director of
global affairs by the time he left. TPG filed
its original lawsuit on Monday and amended it on Wednesday. The
firm oversees about $66 billion of assets.
Barbara Rohn, a spokeswoman for Levine, said: "Mr. Levine
was dismissed because he had alerted TPG senior management to
serious issues of non-compliance and defrauding its investors of
millions of dollars in fees and expenses. This is a blatant and
shameful attempt to discredit a whistleblower."
An outside spokesman for TPG rejected this explanation. "Mr.
Levine was terminated for his egregiously improper and illegal
behavior," he said. "His statement with respect to any other
reason for his being fired is totally and completely false."
Eileen Murphy, a Times spokeswoman, declined to comment.
Levine joined TPG after providing it with public relations
advice on the record $45 billion buyout of Energy Future
Holdings Corp. The Texas utility went bankrupt last year.
TPG is seeking to recover confidential and proprietary
information that it believes Levine may have, an injunction
blocking him from distributing or destroying that information,
and compensatory damages.
It said it learned of the Times' alleged role on Dec. 30
when a reporter said he was given internal TPG emails from a
confidential source and later provided one such email that
contained confidential information.
Before joining TPG, Levine had worked in the White House as
a deputy press secretary for President George W. Bush.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Greg Roumeliotis in New
York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)