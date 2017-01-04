BRIEF-HOWARD BANCORP ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
* HOWARD BANCORP INC ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
SAO PAULO Jan 4 Brazilian development bank BNDES has called guarantees on a 796.4 million reais ($247.6 million) bridge loan to a subsidiary of logistics operator TPI Triunfo Participações e Investimentos SA .
According to a Wednesday securities filing, BNDES had originally lent 690 million reais to Concebra Concessionaria das Rodovias Centrais do Brasil SA starting in June 2014 and expiring on Dec. 15 last year.
Concebra made good on interest payments due on October, November and December 2016, the filing said.
Banco do Brasil SA and Banco de Desenvolvimento de Minas Gerais SA offered guarantees of 100 million reais and 60 million reais each, the filing said, with the rest covered by Triunfo.
($1 = 3.2160 reais) (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Bill Rigby)
* REPORTS 6.04 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS LP AS OF DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2koeQ6f) Further company coverage:
* SAYS HAS RAISED $34.3 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING FROM TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT OF $38.6 MILLION - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jZhNcN)