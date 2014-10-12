LONDON Oct 12 The People's Operator (TPO), a mobile phone company that donates 10 percent of each user's bill to charity, is planning to list its shares in London to raise funds for expansion into the United States, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

The London-based operator is backed by Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales and has more than 10,000 customers in the UK.

TPO intends to offer a 10 percent stake to investors in a public listing on London's Alternative Investment Market (AIM) to be announced as early as this week, the newspaper said, citing comments made by Wales in an interview.

The company, which is being advised by FinnCap, could be valued at more than 100 million pounds, financial sources told the newspaper. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Aidan Martindale and David Goodman)