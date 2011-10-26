* Q3 net profit 376 mln PLN tops 239 mln PLN forecast

* Revenue down 5.6 pct vs 6 pct fall seen by analysts

* Reiterates full-year goals (Adds analyst comment, background)

WARSAW, Oct 26 Tight cost control helped Poland's incumbent telecoms operator TPSA beat market expectations with its third-quarter results.

A unit of France Telecom , TPSA, booked third-quarter net profit of 376 million zlotys ($120 million). Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the former communist monopoly to show net earnings of 239 million zlotys.

A year ago, provisions related to a lengthy legal dispute with Denmark's GN Store Nord over fibre-optic network traffic volume put the bottom line 720 million zlotys in the red.

"Cost reduction is a positive surprise at almost every level in the profit-and-loss statement," DM BZ WBK analyst Pawel Puchalski said. "The results are clearly positive."

Revenue fell 5.6 percent, against 6 percent seen in a Reuters poll, to 3.68 billion zlotys. The pro-forma top line, excluding the Emitel unit which it sold this year, fell 3.8 percent.

"In the fourth quarter, which is traditionally characterised by high dynamics, we want to continue strengthening our market position, concentrating at the same time on generating cash and rigorous cost control," Chief Executive Maciej Witucki said.

TPSA, which also controls Poland's top mobile operator Orange, reiterated its full-year goals, aiming for free cash flow of at least 2.4 billion zlotys, from 2.45 billion in 2010.

It also sees a 2011 sales decline of 2-4.5 percent, with full-year market growth at near zero.

The group said the Polish telecoms market fell 1.1 percent in the third quarter compared with an almost flat market in the first half, reflecting a July cut in mobile fees.

Regulatory changes, a contracting fixed-line sector and saturating mobile telephony markets have capped growth.

TPSA began an 800-million zlotys share buyback on Tuesday, which is to run through 2012, and plans a 9.4-percent cut in the workforce in the next two years.

It expects 1 billion zlotys in cashflow savings through 2015 from its deal to share mobile network infrastructure with Deutsche Telekom's (DTEGn.DE) Polish unit PTC.

Shares in the group, seen as a traditional part of defensive portfolios, have risen almost a tenth this year, outperforming a 14-percent drop in Warsaw's blue-chip WIG20 index .

($1 = 3.141 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Cowell and David Hulmes)