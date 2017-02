(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)

WARSAW Oct 26 Poland's top telecoms group TPSA turned to a higher than expected third-quarter net profit of 376 million zlotys ($120 mln) from a loss a year ago, when it took a provision related to a long-running legal dispute, it said on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected the France Telecom unit to show a bottom line of 239 million zlotys compared to a loss of 720 million in the same period of last year.

Revenues fell 3.8 percent to 3.679 billion compared to a 6-percent drop seen in the Reuters poll. ($1 = 3.141 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)