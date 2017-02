WARSAW Oct 26 Poland's top telecoms operator TPSA should stem its recent revenue decline in 2012 or 2013, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

"We will be close to zero in 2012 or 2013 depending on MTR (mobile fees) decisions (by the regulator)," Maciej Witucki told a news conference.

Earlier on Wednesday, Witucki reiterated that sales at the France Telecom unit should fall by 2-4.5 percent this year. (Reporting by Pawel Bernat; writing by Adrian Krajewski)