WARSAW Oct 21 Poland's top telecoms operator, TPSA TPSA.WA, will start buying back less than 10 percent of its shares on Oct. 25, and the programme will run until the end of 2012 or when it reaches 800 million zlotys ($254 mln), the company said in a statement on Friday.
TPSA's strategic investor, France Telecom FTE.PA, will not participate in the buyback, the statement also said. ($1 = 3.152 Polish zlotys) (Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
