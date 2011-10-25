* TPSA and unions agree for 2,300 job cuts in 2012-13

* Analysts see Q4 provisions up to PLN 100 mln

* TPSA shares trade unchanged after the information (Adds detail, analyst reaction, shares)

WARSAW, Oct 25 Poland's top telecoms operator TPSA will cut its workforce by 9.4 percent over two years under an agreement with labour unions, the France Telecom unit said on Tuesday.

The former communist monopoly, which now employs 24,339 workers, agreed with unions on 2,300 voluntary redundancies in 2012-2013, in the face of growing competition and falling sales.

"TPSA's previous programme of this kind related to 4,900 employees, and incurred a 182 million zloty ($58 mln) provision," DM BZ WBK analyst Pawel Puchalski said.

"Presently we assume that a smaller number of potential voluntary leaves should incur a fourth-quarter provision of up to 100 million zlotys. The news is very positive valuation-wise, although its impact on financials will become visible as of mid-2013 at the earliest."

Shares in TPSA, up 7.6 percent in the year to date, traded unchanged at 0820 GMT on Tuesday. ($1 = 3.143 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by Will Waterman)