WARSAW, Oct 25 Poland's top telecoms operator
TPSA will cut its workforce by 9.4 percent over two
years under an agreement with labour unions, the France Telecom
unit said on Tuesday.
The former communist monopoly, which now employs 24,339
workers, agreed with unions on 2,300 voluntary redundancies in
2012-2013, in the face of growing competition and falling sales.
"TPSA's previous programme of this kind related to 4,900
employees, and incurred a 182 million zloty ($58 mln)
provision," DM BZ WBK analyst Pawel Puchalski said.
"Presently we assume that a smaller number of potential
voluntary leaves should incur a fourth-quarter provision of up
to 100 million zlotys. The news is very positive valuation-wise,
although its impact on financials will become visible as of
mid-2013 at the earliest."
Shares in TPSA, up 7.6 percent in the year to date, traded
unchanged at 0820 GMT on Tuesday.
($1 = 3.143 Polish Zlotys)
