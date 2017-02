WARSAW, Sept 6 TPSA , Poland's dominant telecoms group, will seek shareholder approval for a share buyback worth up to 800 million zlotys ($266 million), it said on Tuesday.

The company, a unit of France Telecom , plans to purchase its own shares through the end of next year or until it reaches the maximum amount.

TPSA shareholders will vote on the proposal on Oct 13. ($1 = 3.012 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)