WARSAW, Sept 7 Poland's top telecom TPSA
will keep an eye out on Polish cable operators that
may be put up for sale, the company's chief executive said on
Wednesday.
"There's nothing on sale for now but if there are any cable
operators put up for sale, we'l have a look at it," Maciej
Witucki, head of the France Telecom Polish unit told
reporters.
Media speculated cable operator Multimedia owners
are planning to sell their stake after the company's trading was
halted before the stock is delisted.
(Reporting by Pawel Bernat; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)