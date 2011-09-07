WARSAW, Sept 7 Poland's top telecom TPSA will keep an eye out on Polish cable operators that may be put up for sale, the company's chief executive said on Wednesday.

"There's nothing on sale for now but if there are any cable operators put up for sale, we'l have a look at it," Maciej Witucki, head of the France Telecom Polish unit told reporters.

Media speculated cable operator Multimedia owners are planning to sell their stake after the company's trading was halted before the stock is delisted. (Reporting by Pawel Bernat; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)