WARSAW Nov 9 Poland's top telecom operator TPSA is considering appealing the Austrian court's ruling in its long-lasting dispute with DPTG, a unit of a Danish hearing aid and headset maker GN Store Bord , TPSA said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, GN aid an Austrian court sided with DPTG, saying the Polish France Telecom unit had to immediately make a payment of 2.9 billion Danish crown ($538 million) plus interest and court fees. ($1 = 5.392 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)