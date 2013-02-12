WARSAW Feb 12 Poland's top telecoms group TPSA confirmed on Tuesday it launched the sale process of its fully-owned web portal Wp.pl as part of the plan to curb the expected revenue fall, the operator said on Tuesday.

The news confirms an earlier Reuters report the France Telecom unit was seeking an advisor for the spin-off, with analysts valuing Poland's No.2 web portal at 500-600 million zlotys ($161-$193 million). ($1 = 3.1100 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)