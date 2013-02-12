WARSAW Feb 12 Poland's top telecoms group TPSA plans to fire 1700 workers this year, expecting the local telecoms market to end the falling spiral no sooner than in 2015, its chief executive Maciej Witucki said on Tuesday.

"In 2013 1700 employees will leave the company and more layoffs are planned," CEO said at a teleconference, after the France Telecom unit disappointed the market with its fourth-quarter results and a sour outlook. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)