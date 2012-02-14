BRIEF-Nuri Telecom Company Ltd purchases additional common shares of Apivio Systems Inc
WARSAW Feb 14 Poland's top telecoms operator TPSA expects its sales decline to slow in the coming years, with the market already hit by the bulk of mandated price cuts, Chief Executive Maciej Witucki said on Tuesday.
The France Telecom unit said earlier it saw its 2012 sales fall at no more than 3 percent after a 4.1-percent decline in 2011. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)
(Recasts throughout; Adds analyst quote, details on mutual funds and ETFs, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Feb 16 Investors boosted their bets on U.S.-based equity funds in the latest week and helped extend market gains since the presidential election, Lipper data showed on Thursday. Stock funds based in the United States attracted nearly $11.5 billion during the week ended Feb. 15, including $8.9 billion into funds invested domestically, the data showed.
