WARSAW Oct 26 Poland's largest telecom operator TPSA is not in talks with French Vivendi over a possible joint bid for Polish bluechip broadcaster TVN , TPSA chief executive said on Wednesday.

"If there's any proposal, we'll look at it, but today there's nothing on that front," CEO Maciej Witucki told a teleconference with analysts. "I am not in discussions with the head of vivendi about (such) partnership."

Sources close to the situation told Reuters earlier this month Vivendi could team up with a local Polish partner to squeeze synergies out of its possible TVN buy, with local media suggesting they could turn to TPSA, a France Telecom unit. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)