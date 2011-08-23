NAIROBI Aug 23 Kenya's TPS E astern Africa posted a 22.8 percent jump in pretax profit for the first half of this year on Tuesday and said the July-October peak tourism season is at healthy levels.

The operator of a chain of five-star hotels, lodges and luxury tented safari camps attributed the leap in profit to 264.7 million shillings ($2.8 mln) to an 18 percent gain in revenues on the back of higher tourist arrivals and a vibrant local events and conferences business.

Earnings per share climbed 42.3 percent to 1.36 shillings from 0.96.

"The forecast business outlook for the peak season from July to October 2011 is at healthy levels," TPS said in a statement.

"The company continues to establish contacts in new markets in line with its business diversification strategy in order to compensate for the reduced business that can be expected from traditional source markets," it said.

There are fears the debt crisis in the euro zone and a sluggish economic recovery in the United States, traditionally the main source markets for tourists, could dampen arrivals.

Operators and tourism officials have been turning to markets such as China and India to make up for any shortfalls in bookings and arrivals.

Kenyan firms have faced a tough operating environment this year due to strong inflationary pressures associated with unpredictable energy costs.

TPS owns or runs properties on behalf of others in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and Mozambique.

It carried out a successful cash call last year to fund new acquisitions and upgrade its main hotel in downtown Nairobi.

($1 = 93.050 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by David Clarke and Hans-Juergen Peters)