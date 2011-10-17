(Corrects name in second paragraph to Vijo Lee)
HONG KONG Oct 17 Hong Kong-listed television
and computer monitor maker TPV Technology Ltd said on
Monday that it is still in talks to set up a joint venture to
take over the television business of Koninklijke Philips
Electronics NV .
"The creation of the television joint venture is still under
negotiation," Vijo Lee, IR manager of TPV Technology told
Reuters. "In April, we made a statement announcing that we
intended to create a joint venture to take over Philips' TV
business. So far no conclusive agreement has been signed."
Lee said "no definite timeframe" for an agreement could be
set at the moment. She gave no further comment.
Philips -- the world's biggest lighting maker, a top three
hospital equipment maker, and Europe's biggest consumer
electronics producer -- said negotiations to sell most of its TV
business to Hong-Kong based TPV were intense and constructive
and taking longer than expected.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)