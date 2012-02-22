HONG KONG Feb 22 Shareholders of TPV
Technology Ltd have approved a plan by the Chinese
computer monitor and flat television maker to take over Dutch
electronics group Philips' loss-making television
business, paving the way for TPV to gain a greater foothold in
the global market.
The resolution was approved by all attending shareholders,
TPV said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on
Wednesday.
Once a global leader, Philips' TV unit had become a thorn in
the firm's side, having notched up almost 1 billion euro in
losses since the start of 2007 when competition with lower-cost
Asian rivals began to intensify.
Hiving off the TV unit marks the end of an era for Philips
and a significant achievement for Chief Executive Frans van
Houten, who within two weeks of taking the helm last April, said
the loss-making TV business would be nixed.
Shares of TPV have jumped more than 70 percent so far this
year, outpacing a 16.5 percent rise in Hong Kong's benchmark
index.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok in Hong Kong and Roberta Cowan in
Amsterdam; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and XX)