UPDATE 2-At halftime, Manchester United set to reach financial goals for season
* Return of Schweinsteiger provides financial boost (Adds details from investor call)
HONG KONG Nov 2 Trading in TPV Technology Ltd shares was suspended on Wednesday pending a statement regarding a substantial acquisition, it said in a filing with the Hong Kong bourse.
It gave no further details.
Dutch electronics group Philips has signed an agreement to transfer its loss-making television business to a joint venture with TPV Technology, ending doubts about the deal being scrapped due to the deteriorating global TV market. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Ken Wills)
* Return of Schweinsteiger provides financial boost (Adds details from investor call)
NEW YORK, Feb 9 News and information company Thomson Reuters Corp reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday but missed expectations on revenue and its stock opened down more than 2 percent.
SREBRENICA, Bosnia, Feb 9 Former Dutch peacekeepers and bereaved Bosnian Muslims confronted painful memories on Thursday at the opening of a new permanent exhibition in Srebrenica, where Serb forces massacred more than 8,000 people in 1995.