HONG KONG Nov 2 Trading in TPV Technology Ltd shares was suspended on Wednesday pending a statement regarding a substantial acquisition, it said in a filing with the Hong Kong bourse.

It gave no further details.

Dutch electronics group Philips has signed an agreement to transfer its loss-making television business to a joint venture with TPV Technology, ending doubts about the deal being scrapped due to the deteriorating global TV market. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Ken Wills)