UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 2 Trabzonspor :
* Said on Monday it was to raise capital to TRY 100 million from TRY 25 million through rights issue
* Said no restriction to shareholders preemptive rights, TRY 1 nominal value per share
* Said to offer remaining shares to public with at least TRY 1 nominal value in two workdays
Source text: bit.ly/1tGH2df
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources