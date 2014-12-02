Nov 2 Trabzonspor :

* Said on Monday it was to raise capital to TRY 100 million from TRY 25 million through rights issue

* Said no restriction to shareholders preemptive rights, TRY 1 nominal value per share

* Said to offer remaining shares to public with at least TRY 1 nominal value in two workdays

Source text: bit.ly/1tGH2df

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)