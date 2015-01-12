UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 12 Trabzonspor Sportif Yatirim Ve Futbol Isletmeciligi Ticaret AS :
* Its parent company Trabzonspor Futbol Isletmeciligi paid 38.3 million lira ($16.7 million) cash for capital increase
* Parent company exercised pre-emptive rights to take up part of rights issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.2880 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.