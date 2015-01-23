UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 23 Trabzonspor :
* Transfers Avraam Papadopoulos to Shanghai Greenland FC
* Shanghai Greenland FC will pay 285,000 euros ($321,537) cancellation fee Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8864 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.