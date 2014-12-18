Dec 18 Private equity firm Fortress Investment
Group LLC is exploring a sale of TRAC Intermodal LLC, a
logistics equipment leasing company that could be valued at more
than $1.7 billion, including debt, according to people familiar
with the matter.
Fortress has hired investment bank Morgan Stanley to
run an auction for TRAC, and expects first-round bids for the
Princeton, New Jersey-based company next month, the people said
on Thursday.
TRAC has annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortization of around $190 million, the people added.
The sources asked not to be identified because the sale
process is confidential. Fortress, TRAC and Morgan Stanley
representatives did not respond to requests for comment.
Founded in 1968, TRAC Intermodal is the largest provider of
marine and ground transport chassis in North America. It has a
fleet of close to 276,000 chassis. The net book value of its
equipment was about $1.45 billion as of the end of September.
Fortress took the company private in 2007 for $2.4 billion,
including the assumption of debt. TRAC was called Interpool Inc
at the time, and Fortress used a holding company called
Seacastle Inc for the purchase. Seacastle later registered for
an initial public offering, but withdrew its IPO registration in
2009 following the financial crisis.
Seacastle did manage to take SeaCube Container Leasing Ltd,
a container leasing subsidiary, public in 2010. Ontario
Teachers' Pension Plan acquired SeaCube for $1.8 billion,
including the assumption of debt, in 2013.
TRAC's two main competitors are Kenilworth, New Jersey-based
Flexi-Van Leasing Inc, controlled by Dole Food Company Inc owner
David Murdock, and Charlotte, North Carolina-based Direct
ChassisLink Inc, which is owned by private equity firm
Littlejohn & Co LLC.
