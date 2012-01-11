BRIEF-Rent-A-Center Q4 loss per share $0.23
* Rent-A-Center, Inc. reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 results
* Q4 rev of $1.24 bln vs est of $1.2 bln
* Sees FY EPS of $2.97-$2.99
* Shares up 4 pct (Follows alerts)
Jan 11 Tractor Supply Co reported fourth-quarter revenue that beat market estimates, helped by the company's consumables and service revenue, prompting the U.S. farm products retailer to raise its full-year earnings outlook.
Shares of the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company were trading up 4 percent at $76 in trading after the bell. They had closed at $72.93 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.
The company now expects full-year earnings of $2.97 a share to $2.99 a share, compared with its previous estimate of $2.85 a share to $2.89 a share.
Analysts were expecting earnings of $2.91 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales for the quarter rose 20 percent to $1.24 billion, above analysts' estimates of $1.2 billion. (Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
