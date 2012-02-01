* Q4 EPS $0.96 vs est $0.92

* Q4 rev $1.24 bln vs est $1.22 bln

* Sees FY 2012 EPS $3.38-$3.46 vs est $3.48

* Sees FY 2012 sales $4.56 bln-$4.66 bln vs est $4.62 bln (Follows alerts)

Feb 1 Tractor Supply Co, a farm and ranch supplies retailer, reported fourth-quarter profit that beat estimates, helped by strong demand for its products, but forecast full-year profit below expectations.

For the full year, the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company expects to post earnings of $3.38-$3.46 a share, below analysts' expectation of $3.48 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the fourth quarter, the company earned $70.5 million, or 96 cents a share, compared with $50.2 million, or 67 cents a share, a year ago.

Tractor Supply, which competes with larger rivals like Home Depot Inc, Sears Holdings Corp and Wal-Mart Stores in different segments, said revenue rose 20.1 percent to $1.24 billion.

Analysts, on average, expected the company to earn 92 cents per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

Shares of the company were trading down about 2 percent after the bell. They closed at $81.79 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)