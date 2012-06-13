By Tom Miles
| GENEVA, June 13
GENEVA, June 13 Argentina is challenging Spain
to explain a new biodiesel law that it says breaks World Trade
Organization rules and will cost the South American country $1
billion in lost export earnings, an Argentine trade official
said on Wednesday.
The challenge, which Argentina plans to make at a meeting of
the WTO's Goods Council on June 22, will worsen its trade
relations with the European Union, which filed a complaint last
month over the country's trade restrictions.
That suit followed the decision by Argentine President
Cristina Fernandez to seize control of Argentina's biggest oil
firm, YPF, a subsidiary of Spain's Repsol, in April.
The EU and Argentina plan to hold a first round of talks to
try to resolve their dispute around July 12-13. If the talks
fail to satisfy the EU, it could ask the WTO to set up a panel
to adjudicate on the dispute.
The United States and Japan, which are among the countries
that have asked to be third party observers in the dispute, are
also unhappy with Argentina's import restrictions and both plan
to raise the issue at the Goods Council meeting.
That will prolong the war of words over Argentina's alleged
protectionism and might be a prelude to more countries joining
the EU in its litigation against Argentina.
Argentina's latest concern is about a Spanish law that came
into force in April, which the Argentine official said
prohibited biodiesel from overseas, barring major suppliers such
as Argentina and Indonesia.
"Last year we exported $1 billion of biodiesel to Spain,
which was 20-30 percent of our total exports to Spain," the
official said.
He said Argentina was speaking to Indonesia and other WTO
members who also opposed the Spanish directive, but it was too
early to say if the challenge might escalate into litigation,
and the EU had not yet responded to the criticism of the Spanish
law.
Argentina is also critical of a judgment by the European
Court of Justice on Sept. 6, 2011, which restricts imports of
honey containing genetically modified material from corn
produced with Monsanto's MON810 gene.
The EU, as a single trading bloc, represents Spanish
interests in WTO disputes.